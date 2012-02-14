ISTANBUL Feb 14 Turkish lender Vakifbank said on Tuesday its net profit fell by a third from a year earlier to 261.7 million lira ($148 million) in the fourth quarter, less than a Reuters poll forecast of 286 million lira.

Last year as a whole, its net profit rose 6 percent to 1.23 billion lira, below a forecast of 1.25 billion lira. ($1 = 1.7657 Turkish liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)