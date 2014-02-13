ISTANBUL Feb 13 Turkish lender Vakifbank on Thursday posted a net profit of 1.59 billion lira ($725.17 million), a 8.9 percent increase from the previous year and higher than a Reuters poll forecast of 1.57 billion lira.

The bank's loans and receivables rose to 86.75 billion lira at the end of 2013 from 68.13 billion lira a year ago.

Vakifbank's 2012 profit was 1.46 billion lira.

($1 = 2.1926 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)