BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
ISTANBUL Nov 6 Turkish lender Vakifbank posted a net profit of 347.7 million lira ($154.3 million) in the third quarter, jumping 36 percent from a year earlier but just below a Reuters poll forecast of 354 million lira.
The bank, which made the announcement in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, had a net profit of 256.5 million lira in the same period a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 2.2528 Turkish lira) (Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)
* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to merge