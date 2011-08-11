BRIEF-Sakthi Finance Dec qtr profit rises
* Sakthi Finance Ltd - dec quarter net profit 40.3 million rupees versus profit34.6 mlnrupees year ago
ISTANBUL Aug 11 Turkish lender Vakifbank said on Thursday that second quarter net profit rose 2.3 percent to 239.9 million lira ($134.1 million), missing a forecast of 269.1 million lira in a Reuters poll.
The bank's net profit rose from 234.6 million lira in the same period of last year. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
CAIRO, Feb 9 Alexandria Mineral Oils Co (AMOC) plans to offer 10-20 percent of its shares in a secondary stock market listing as well as 10 percent as Global Depositary Receipts listed in London, its chairman said.
* C.GEN to enter 470-megawatt North Killingholme gas power plant in Britain's electricity capacity auction to be held in December.