July 17 Real estate investment manager Valad Europe, a unit of Australia-based Cromwell Property Group , promoted Claire Treacy to chief financial officer.

Treacy has been head of tax and risk at Valad for 10 years.

Before joining Valad, Treacy was a senior tax manager in KPMG's real estate group, specializing in European fund structuring. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)