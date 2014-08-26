BRIEF-Ventas Inc says buys medical campus in Rhode Island
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
Aug 26 Valartis Group AG : * Says H1 loss for continued operations amounting to CHF 11.2 million * Says H1 interest income for continued operations decreased to CHF 4.8 million
(30.6.2013: CHF 8.4 million) * Says H1 operating income amounted to CHF 21.9 million (30.6.2013: CHF 31.3
million) * Says assured to again achieve profit from operational business
activities, after 2013 and 2014 being years of adjustments * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazil's Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional SA, the country's sixth-biggest for-profit education firm, could opt for a public listing in order to fund growth and acquisitions, Planning Director Fábio Figueiredo told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.