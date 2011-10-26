* Q3 EPS $0.58 vs est $0.73

Oct 26 Media and marketing services provider Valassis Communications Inc posted quarterly results that missed Wall Street expectations and forecast full-year profits well below estimates, hurt by declining client advertising and consumer promotion budgets.

Shares of the Livonia, Michigan-based company fell 19 percent to $15.8, its lowest in nearly two years on Wednesday.

Valassis which sells space for advertising and promotional coupons through booklets, forecast full-year adjusted earnings of $2.56 per share, which trailed the average analyst view of $2.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

July-September net income rose to $27.5 million, or 58 cents a share, from $27 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the company, which is also a distributor of newspaper inserts, fell 7.7 percent to $528.4 million.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of 73 cents a share on revenue of $571 million.

Shares of the company, which have fallen 26 percent in the last six months, were trading down almost 19 percent at $15.91 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)