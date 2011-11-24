MELBOURNE Nov 24 Brazil's Vale
has won a court appeal, which could result in its partner Aquila
Resources having to vote on a coal development plan and
open the way for Vale to buy out Aquila from their $1.75 billion
coal project.
The Queensland Supreme Court backed an appeal by Vale and
dismissed an application by Aquila to block the crucial vote on
Vale and Aquila's Eagle Downs coking coal project in the state.
The court found that blocking the vote would affect the
rights of Vale, referred to as Bowen Central Coal (BCC), and may
delay the project.
"If it does, the consequences might be very significant and
wide ranging," the judges said in the ruling on Thursday.(here)
Aquila said on Thursday it was considering whether to appeal
the decision and whether to seek orders restraining Vale pending
the hearing of any further appeal.
"Work will continue on seeking to identify and secure a
suitable port and rail logistics solution for the project, as
will discussions with Vale on options so that the project can be
developed in the best interests of the joint venture," Aquila
executive chairman Tony Poli said in a statement.
Aquila's shares fell 3.4 percent to A$5.92 on Thursday,
underperforming a 0.2 percent fall in the broader market.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)