SYDNEY Dec 21 Vale of Brazil and Australia's Aquila Resources have jointly agreed to proceed with development of the Eagle Downs coal mine in Australia, ending a lengthy dispute between the two companies.

The mine is expected to produce an average of 4.5 million tones a year of hard coking coal used in steelmaking in the initial 10 years of operation, Aquila said in a statement.

(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)