MOJU, BRAZIL, June 26 Brazil's Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, could keep natural gas exploration assets if it completed a plan to sell some of its Brazilian oil blocks, a company official said Tuesday.

Vania Somavilla, the company's director of sustainability, made the comments in an event with reporters in Moju, in Brazil's Amazonian state of Para.