* Vale shut mine May 31 after carbon monoxide leak

* Carborough Downs was Vale's No. 1 coking coal mine in 2011

* Production deliveries to be ramped up gradually

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 27 Brazil's Vale SA lifted a declaration of force majeure at its Carborough Downs coking coal mine in Australia after a May 31 gas leak forced the mine's closure, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a securities filing on Monday.

The mine will increase production and resume deliveries to clients gradually as Vale corrects the operational and geological problems that caused its closure, the company said.

The mine produced 82,000 tonnes of coking coal in the second quarter, 25 percent of the 325,000 tonnes produced at the mine in the first quarter, according to Vale.

Output was stopped and coal deliveries suspended after the discovery of high levels of carbon monoxide, a deadly gas. All workers were safely evacuated from the mine.

Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual obligations in the face of unexpected and drastic occurrences such as war or natural disasters.

The Carborough Downs mine in the Bowen Basin, in the central region of Australia's Queensland state, produced 1.39 million tonnes of coking coal in 2011 -- half of Vale's output, according to the company's website.

Coking, or metallurgical coal, is a grade of coal used in steel production.

Since the beginning of 2012, Carborough Downs' output has been surpassed by Vale's Moatize project in Mozambique, a project expected to be the Southern Hemisphere's largest coal producer.

Vale's preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, fell 1.56 percent to close at 33.39 reais in Sao Paulo trading on Monday.