BRIEF-Twitter says Q4 ad engagements grew 151 pct
* Twitter says Q4 ad engagements grew 151 percent versus 91 percent rise in Q3
BRASILIA Nov 21 The chief executive of Brazil's iron ore mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA)(VALE.N) will propose an overhaul of the company's executive leadership on Thursday, the company said in a statement late on Monday.
Under the changes, the current head of base metals Tito Martins, would become the company's chief financial officer.
"The restructuring has the objective of defining an operating model with clear roles and responsibilities by business unit ...," the statement said. (Reporting by Peter Murphy and Alonso Soto; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
* Twitter says Q4 ad engagements grew 151 percent versus 91 percent rise in Q3
Feb 9 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported a 5.39 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by improved theatrical revenue and growth in domestic affiliate revenues.
Feb 9 Yum Brands Inc, the owner of KFC and Taco Bell, reported a lower-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established restaurants worldwide as fewer diners ate at its Pizza Hut chain.