* CEO proposes appointing Vale veteran Tito Martins to CFO

* Martins well-regarded by investors

* Leadership overhaul would redistribute responsibilities (Recasts, adds details on proposed CFO, Vale quote)

BRASILIA, Nov 21 Head of Brazilian mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA )( VALE.N ), Murilo Ferreira, plans to revamp the company's executive leadership including appointing a new chief financial officer, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Ferreira will propose to Vale's board on Thursday to name Tito Martins as chief financial officer, the man tipped just months ago to take over the leadership of the world's largest iron ore producer before Ferreira was ultimately appointed.

Martins is well-regarded by investors and has clocked nearly three decades at the firm. He took a tough stance as head of Vale's nickel subsidiary in Canada in 2009 over benefits for unionized workers that led to a worker strike lasting for nearly a year and a half.

Last month Vale reported an 18 percent drop in its third-quarter profit from the previous year after a tumble in Brazil's currency cost it $2.8 billion between losses on derivatives and a resulting increase in its foreign debt.

The revamp would do away with some existing executive roles at Vale, and share responsibility among all of the executive board for planning, new business development, operations, marketing and sales, according to Vale's statement.

"This model will help us reach our growth goals and consolidate our business, with the aim of further strengthening the company," Vale's statement said.

The executive leadership would continue with seven posts beyond that of chief executive.

The company would shed its current director for finance and investor relations, Guilherme Calvalcanti, the director of fertilizers, Mario Barbosa and its head of exploration, energy and projects, Eduardo Ledsham. It did not say whether the executives would remain at the company in other roles.

The revised executive leadership would be as follows:

Finance - Tito Martins

Fertilizers and Coal - Eduardo Bartolomeo

Iron ore and strategy - Jose Carlos Martins

Logistics and Mineral Research - Humberto Freitas

Base metals - Peter Poppinga

Capital implantation projects - Galib Chaim

HR, Health & Safety

and Sustainability - Vania Somavilla (Reporting by Peter Murphy and Alonso Soto in Brasilia and Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Sao Paulo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio and Carol Bishopric)