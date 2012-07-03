* Vale back to euro-denominated bond market after 2 years
* Company issues bonds maturing in 2023 at 3.798 pct yield
(Adds pricing details)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 3 Brazilian mining giant
Vale SA on Tuesday sold 750 million euros in
bonds maturing in 2023, its first euro-denominated issue in more
than two years, as it takes advantage of strong appetite for
corporate debt in Europe.
Demand for the deal was strong at more than 1.8 billion
euros, allowing bookrunners to launch the bonds at 180 basis
points over mid-swaps, the tightest end of their price guidance,
Thomson Reuters' IFR unit reported.
The initial price guidance was set at around 185 basis
points over mid-swaps, a benchmark yield rate commonly used in
European financial bond markets.
The bonds, which mature on Jan. 10, 2023, were priced at
99.608 with a 3.75 percent coupon. That translates into a yield
of 3.798 percent.
Vale, the world's largest iron-ore producer, earlier said in
a filing with Brazil's securities commission that it hired BNP
Paribas, Credit Agricole, HSBC and Natixis as bookrunners.
It also hired Mizuho Securities, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities,
SMBC Nikko, CIBC and Scotiabank as co-managers of the deal.
Vale has only one outstanding issue denominated in the
single European currency -- a 750 million euros bond maturing in
March 2018, according to IFR.
Demand for sound corporate issuers in Europe has soared in
the past few days as investors expect the European Central Bank
to deploy new stimulus measures to support economic growth in
the euro zone.
Vale last tapped international capital markets on March 28,
when it sold $1.24 billion in reopened bonds maturing in Jan.
2022.
(Writing By Walter Brandimarte; editing by W Simon)