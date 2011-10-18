BRIEF-ESSAR STEEL ALGOMA SECURES DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION EXTENSION
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION
BRASILIA Oct 18 Brazilian miner Vale (VALE5.SA) is open to discussing pricing models with its clients different than its current formula for iron ore contracts, company Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alden Bentley)
NEW YORK, Feb 6 (IFR) - US corporate tax reform proposals are causing consternation among bond market players, who fear their implementation will drastically reduce issuance levels.
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes