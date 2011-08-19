* Logistics company will offer general cargo services

* Economy drives demand for general logistics services

* Miner may spin off logistics company with IPO in 2012

SAO PAULO, Aug 19 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale (VALE5.SA)(VALE.N) is creating a new logistics company that will offer services for the movement of general cargo such as soy and fuel and that it may take public, the newspaper Valor Economico said on Friday.

As the world's third-largest mining company, Vale already has extensive rail, port and shipping assets for the movement of iron ore mostly.

The company is considering taking 30 percent of the new company's capital public through a share offer in 2012 on the Novo Mercado of the BM&FBovespa exchange, a part of the local exchange requiring companies to adhere to stricter international corporate governance standards.

Recent attempts to float shares on the local exchange have failed due to little interest amid recent market volatility.

The company is also considering divesting its 31.3 percent stake in Log-In Logistica Intermodal (LOGN3.SA), which specializes in coastal container transport in Brazil, the paper said without citing sources.

Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Logistics services accounted for 3.2 billion reais in revenue for Vale in 2010, an increase of 14 percent from the year before. Four-fifths of these sales came from the shipment of general cargo, such as soy, fuel, wood and steel.

The general cargo transported on Vale's network of railways in the second quarter of 2011 was mostly agricultural products, but included manufacturing supplies and products, construction materials and fuels. (Reporting by Reese Ewing, editing by Dave Zimmerman)