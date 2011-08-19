* Logistics company will offer general cargo services
* Economy drives demand for general logistics services
* Miner may spin off logistics company with IPO in 2012
SAO PAULO, Aug 19 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale
(VALE5.SA)(VALE.N) is creating a new logistics company that
will offer services for the movement of general cargo such as
soy and fuel and that it may take public, the newspaper Valor
Economico said on Friday.
As the world's third-largest mining company, Vale already
has extensive rail, port and shipping assets for the movement
of iron ore mostly.
The company is considering taking 30 percent of the new
company's capital public through a share offer in 2012 on the
Novo Mercado of the BM&FBovespa exchange, a part of the local
exchange requiring companies to adhere to stricter
international corporate governance standards.
Recent attempts to float shares on the local exchange have
failed due to little interest amid recent market volatility.
The company is also considering divesting its 31.3 percent
stake in Log-In Logistica Intermodal (LOGN3.SA), which
specializes in coastal container transport in Brazil, the paper
said without citing sources.
Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comment
on the report.
Logistics services accounted for 3.2 billion reais in
revenue for Vale in 2010, an increase of 14 percent from the
year before. Four-fifths of these sales came from the shipment
of general cargo, such as soy, fuel, wood and steel.
The general cargo transported on Vale's network of railways
in the second quarter of 2011 was mostly agricultural products,
but included manufacturing supplies and products, construction
materials and fuels.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing, editing by Dave Zimmerman)