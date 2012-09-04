U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 Brazilian mining company Vale SA launched the sale of $1.5 billion of 30-year, dollar-denominated bonds at a yield of 300 basis points above comparable U.S. Treasury debt, a source with knowledge of the sale said.
ATHENS, Feb 23 Greece's biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong refining margins and exports.
TORONTO, Feb 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.