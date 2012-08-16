BRIEF-Terex says intention to sell up to 9.5% of total shares outstanding of KoneCranes Plc
* Terex corp says intention to sell up to 9.5% of total shares outstanding of konecranes plc, corresponding to up to 7.45 million class a konecranes shares
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 16 Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 2 mining company, expects iron ore prices to start recovering in September, Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday.
The company considers iron ore stocks in China to be low and expects annual growth in the world's No. 2 economy to be between 7 percent and 7.5 percent.
The low price of iron ore, however, may cause Vale to reevaluate investments in its potash project in Canada, Ferreira said.
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
* State Street Corporation reports 16.6 percent passive stake in Lockheed Martin Corp, as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lGXQc2) Further company coverage: