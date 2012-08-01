By Sabrina Lorenzi
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Aug 1 Brazilian mining regulator DNPM
reduced the past royalties bill it considers owed to the
government by miner Vale by 600 million reais ($300
mln), a high level source in the agency said.
The world's second-largest mining company confirmed that the
DNPM would reduce its estimate of what the company owed after it
presented new documentation in talks with the regulator.
The new amount that the agency wants Vale to pay is around 4
billion reais, the source at the DNPM said.
Vale said on Wednesday it would present the new calculation
of past royalties and the opinions of the company's legal
council to its board for discussion later in August.
($1=2.04 reais)
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)