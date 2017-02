RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 6 The damaged Vale Beijing, the world's largest iron-ore carrier, was being moved from berth in Brazil for repairs, opening up space at a port responsible for about 10 percent of the world's iron ore exports, the harbor pilot's office in Sao Luis said on Tuesday.

The port is operated by Vale (VALE5.SA) (VALE.N), the world's second-largest mining company, which also mined the iron ore that was loaded aboard the vessel. (Reporting and writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by John Picinich)