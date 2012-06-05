UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 An injunction won by Vale , the world's largest iron-ore miner, against a new mining tax in Brazil's Minas Gerais state was overturned by a judge, a press officer with the state's revenue department told Reuters.
Vale and other Brazilian steel and mining companies are fighting a new series of taxes and regulatory charges being levied by state governments in an effort to earn more from mining activities. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Jeb Blount)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders