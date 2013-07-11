SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian Indians seeking
better public services have stopped blocking a key railway
carrying iron ore from global miner Vale's giant
Carajas mine to port, the company said on Thursday.
Vale did not say how much iron ore had been held up by the
blockage that started and ended on Wednesday. The railway, known
as EFC, carries close to 100 million tonnes of iron ore a year,
or nearly 10 percent of the world's 1 billion tonnes of seaborne
exports.
The line connects the Carajas mining complex in Brazil's
Amazonian state of Pará with the Port of Ponta da Madeira near
São Luis, the Atlantic port capital of Maranhão state on
Brazil's northeast coast.
The railway moves one-third of Vale's iron ore output of
about 300 million tonnes a year and is being expanded along with
Carajas to make up for declining output in Brazil's central
highlands.
COAPIMA, an organization representing indigenous groups in
Maranhão, said various tribes were demonstrating in the area to
demand better services, including health care, on their
reservations.
Brazil, which has set about 13 percent of its territory for
Indians, is struggling to defuse a series of conflicts with
natives over farmland, proposed hydroelectric dams and mines.
President Dilma Rousseff, who will likely run for
re-election next year, has tried to prevent more violence since
two Terena Indians were killed when police evicted members of
the tribe from a former congressman's cattle ranch last month.
Indians were generally not involved in massive protests that
rocked cities across Brazil in late June and focused on a range
of urban grievances from government corruption to inadequate
public transportation and hospitals.