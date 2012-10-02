* Protest does not aim at Vale's operations in region
* Carajas is Vale's most important iron ore reservoir
SAO PAULO Oct 2 Protests by Brazilian Indians
paralyzed operations at the railway serving mining giant Vale's
Carajás mine on Tuesday, in the latest episode hampering the
world's largest iron ore producer.
According to a statement, a group of Indians seeking to
assert land property rights seized control of a portion of the
railway linking the municipalities of Mineirinho and Auzilândia
in the northern state of Maranhão.
The railway, known as EFC, is halted. It transports
passengers as well as ore extracted from the giant Carajás mine
in the neighboring state of Pará.
"Vale regrets any type of violent demonstrations that puts
in risk the lives of its employees, passengers using the railway
and its operations," the statement said.
Social unrest affecting Vale's operations is not a novelty,
but tension had eased in recent years after the company stepped
up social spending in depressed areas next to its mines.