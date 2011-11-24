* CEO Ferreira's new management wholly agreed to by board

* New CFO, Tito Martins, well-regarded by investors

SAO PAULO Nov 24 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale (VALE5.SA)(VALE.N) appointed its long-serving executive Tito Martins to the post of chief financial officer (CFO) on Thursday, according to the minutes of its board meeting.

Martins, well-regarded by investors in the Sao Paulo and New York-listed company, was just months ago tipped to take over the leadership of the world's largest iron ore producer and has been serving as head of base metals operations.

He will also take over as head of investor relations.

Martin's nomination was part of an overhaul of top management proposed by Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira, himself only seven months into that job, that will give all executives a share of responsibility for operations, sales and planning.

Ferreira's proposal was wholly approved by the company's board and will retain four of the existing seven directors.

Martins has clocked up nearly three decades at the firm. He took a tough stance as head of Vale's nickel subsidiary in Canada in 2009 over benefits for unionized workers that led to a worker strike lasting for nearly a year and a half.

Three executives will leave the company: Guilherme Cavalcanti, the outgoing CFO; Eduardo Ledsham, until now executive director for exploration, energy and projects, and Mario Barbosa, executive director for fertilizers.

The newcomers to the management team, which features new roles and changes the way responsibilities are divided, are Galib Chaim, Peter Poppinga and Humberto Freitas.

Poppinga will take over from Martins in the base metals role, having served as vice president for base metals in Asia Pacific since 2009.

Vale preferred shares traded in Sao Paulo ended unchanged on Thursday at 39.85 reais ($20.94).

Vale's new executive leadership is now as follows:

Finance - Tito Martins

Fertilizers and Coal - Eduardo Bartolomeo

Iron ore and strategy - Jose Carlos Martins

Logistics and Mineral Research - Humberto Freitas

Base metals - Peter Poppinga

Project execution - Galib Chaim

HR, Health & Safety

and Sustainability - Vania Somavilla (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Jan Paschal)