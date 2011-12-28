SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE Dec 28 One of Vale's giant iron ore vessels arrived in a Chinese port fully loaded for the first time, industry sources and shipping data showed on Wednesday, after months of uncertainty over access for the Brazilian miner's new fleet to its biggest market.

Reuters Freightviews and independent shipping data showed Vale's vessel, Berge Everest, anchored off China's Dalian port with its draught measurements indicating it fully loaded with cargo.

Vale officials in China and the ship's owner, Singapore-based Berge Bulk, were not immediately available for comment. Industry sources were unable to say if the vessel had clearance to unload. (Reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai and Randy Fabi in Singapore; Editing by Simon Webb)