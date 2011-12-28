SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE Dec 28 One of Vale's
giant iron ore vessels arrived in a Chinese port
fully loaded for the first time, industry sources and shipping
data showed on Wednesday, after months of uncertainty over
access for the Brazilian miner's new fleet to its biggest
market.
Reuters Freightviews and independent shipping data showed
Vale's vessel, Berge Everest, anchored off China's Dalian port
with its draught measurements indicating it fully loaded with
cargo.
Vale officials in China and the ship's owner,
Singapore-based Berge Bulk, were not immediately available for
comment. Industry sources were unable to say if the vessel had
clearance to unload.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian in Shanghai and Randy Fabi in
Singapore; Editing by Simon Webb)