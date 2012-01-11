SINGAPORE Jan 11 Brazilian miner Vale has not yet sold a huge iron ore cargo delivered to China via the maiden voyage of its giant dry bulk vessel to its top market two weeks ago, opting to store the material near a port, traders said on Wednesday.

The 388,000-deadweight-tonne vessel, Berge Everest, which carried 350,000 tonnes of iron ore, docked and unloaded the ore at China's Dalian port in late December, ending months of delays in getting the world's biggest dry bulk ships into China.

"It was discharged into a bonded warehouse in Dalian," said an iron ore broker in Singapore. "From Vale's point of view, it's not particularly wise to sell right now given the lacklustre demand from Chinese mills."

"There's a lot of material in bonded warehouses across the coast at the moment because of the demand situation," he said.

