NANTONG, China, May 21 Vale will
build a second floating iron ore storage vessel in Asia to feed
shipments to its main market, China, a senior company official
said on Monday, as the Brazilian miner works around Beijing's
ban on its huge dry bulk ships.
China, the world's largest iron ore importer, has closed its
ports to Vale's huge dry bulk carriers after domestic ship
owners protested against the arrival of the first and only
so-called Valemax into the country in December.
That has forced Vale to take a more costly route to deliver
iron ore to China, opening up a trans-shipment hub in the
Philippines' Subic Bay port in February. The world's top iron
ore exporter will also open a hub in Malaysia in 2014 and is
considering projects in South Korea and Japan.
Vale's board of directors has approved the building of the
floating storage vessel but the firm has yet to decide where it
will operate when completed, said Claudio Alves, Vale's global
marketing director.
"We are in the final contracting process and South Korea
could be one possibility," Alves told reporters at a ceremony to
name two Valemaxes. Many of the Valemaxes have been financed by
Chinese banks and built by Chinese shipyards.
Vale's new floating storage unit will be similar to the
Philippine-based Ore Fabrica, which is serving as a platform to
transfer iron ore from Valemaxes to smaller vessels for
transport to China and other Asian destinations, Alves said.
He did not say when the vessel would be completed nor how
much it would cost.
Vale is counting on a fleet of 35 Valemaxes, each of which
can carry up to 400,000-tonnes of cargo, to slash shipping costs
to China to help it compete with Australian rivals BHP Billiton
<BHP.AX > and Rio Tinto .
The 380,000-tonne Berge Everest was the first and only
Valemax allowed into China, docking at Dalian Port on Dec. 28.
Chinese shipping firms fear that Vale's vessels will be used by
the miner to monopolise the lucrative iron ore trade between
Brazil and China.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Randy Fabi; Editing by Robert
Birsel)