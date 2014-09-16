By Stephen Eisenhammer and Brenda Goh
| RIO DE JANEIRO/SHANGHAI Sept 15
RIO DE JANEIRO/SHANGHAI Sept 15 In the end, the
answer to Brazilian miner Vale's Chinese shipping problem turned
out to be in the problem itself.
For two years, Vale SA's Valemax mega-ships -
designed to cut the costs of transporting iron ore to China -
have not been allowed to dock at Chinese ports, stalling the
miner's $4 billion strategy.
Behind the safety concerns blamed for the ban, industry
insiders said the Chinese shipping industry, led by Cosco,
lobbied hard to keep out the Brazilian ships, although the
state-owned company denies it was ever involved.
.
But the argument is now moot because Vale on Friday
announced a deal with Cosco, and analysts forecast the Valemax
ships will soon be docking in China. If they are right, it will
mark a long-awaited breakthrough for Vale, allowing it to better
compete with Australian rivals BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio
Tinto Ltd.
Under the new deal, Vale agreed to sell and then lease back
four of its mega-ships from Cosco, as well as committing to
leasing 10 more vessels to be built by the Chinese company. The
financials of the deal have not been released and it remains to
be seen which side gave the most ground. But it does mark the
end of a long fight that had become important for the two
companies to resolve. Both can now claim victory.
COMPETING WITH AUSTRALIA
With the price of iron ore now at five year lows, the deal
comes at a vital time for Vale. Without lower freight costs, it
risks losing more market share to its Australian rivals, who are
not only closer to China, but have also managed to increase
production at a staggering rate over the past few years.
The Valemax is the world's biggest dry bulk vessel, spanning
the length of three football fields bow to stern and costing
around $120 million apiece. If they were able to take cargoes
directly to China, Vale would save about $7 a tonne over current
costs, closing the gap with the Australian iron ore producers,
who have normally had a $10-per-tonne advantage.
This will protect profits as Vale invests heavily to expand
production by 90 million tonnes at its flagship iron ore mine,
Carajas.
For Cosco, which offers services from shipbuilding to port
operations through subsidiaries and its listed units, China
COSCO and COSCO Corp, the deal is
a successful defence of the domestic shipping industry against
what it saw as the threat of a potential foreign monopoly.
The state-owned company controls over 800 vessels and one of
the world's largest dry bulk fleets. Vale's mega-ships were a
threat to this business even as it was already suffering from
falling freight costs. Since reaching their peak in 2008,
shipping prices as measured by the main sea freight index at
London's Baltic Exchange have fallen 90 percent.
So industry insiders say Cosco lobbied hard, even though the
Chinese economy stood to benefit from the Valemax ships as
Chinese steel companies bought cheaper iron ore and shipbuilders
built the vessels.
"Essentially, (the deal) marks the end of Vale's strategy of
moving into the shipping industry," said Bocom International
analyst Geoffrey Cheng.
Vale argues it was never really trying to break into the
shipping market, wanting only to lock in lower long-term freight
costs.
For Cosco, the deal also offers a vital stream of income.
The group's flagship company, dry bulk carrier China Cosco, has
been battling heavy losses over the last five years thanks to
strong competition from ships delivered after the financial
crisis that caused oversupply as global trade weakened.
Volumes in its dry bulk shipping business have been steadily
decreasing over the last three years as the company also
restructured its fleet, with iron ore shipments falling 32
percent to 87.5 million tons from 2010 to 2013.
The Valemax ships might reduce freight costs further, but at
least under the new deal Cosco is the company that will benefit.
"This cooperation agreement is between a cargo and vessel
operator. It's a win-win situation that plays to their
respective advantages," said Zhang Shouguo, executive vice
president of the China Shipowners Association.
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli in London. Editing by
Andre Grenon)