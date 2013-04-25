SAO PAULO, April 25 Brazil's Vale SA, the
world's second-largest mining company, said on Thursday that its
plan to carry iron ore to Asian buyers via a fleet of
super-large ships known as Valemaxes had made substantial
advances in the past weeks.
On a call with analysts after the company released its
first-quarter earnings, Vale's head of ferrous
metals, José Carlos Martins, said the company had berthed its
first Valemax ship in China, though it was not fully laden with
ore.
He added that Vale opened a new floating distribution
station in the Philippines and was working to open new ports in
Japan and South Korea.