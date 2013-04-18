(Corrects 14th paragraph to say Vale building 35 Valemax ships,
not 36)
* China banned Valemaxes since Jan 2012 to shield shippers
* Shipowner group says notified authorities of Valemax entry
* Vale ships compete with BHP, Rio Tinto in China iron ore
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, April 18 A giant iron ore
carrier owned by top global producer Vale called at a
port in eastern China this week, marking the first entry of the
ships since Beijing banned them in January 2012.
China banned the Brazilian miner's mega ships, called
Valemaxes and measuring around 400,000 deadweight tonnes, over
safety concerns and to protect its own ocean-freight industry as
a glut in vessels globally dragged down shipping rates.
It was unclear if China had lifted its ban on the vessels to
allow the Valemax to enter the port, although Vale has said it
has been in talks with Chinese authorities to regain entry.
"We've been aware of this on Tuesday evening and already
reported this to the National Development and Reform Commission
and Ministry of Transport," Zhang Shouguo, secretary general of
the China Shipowners' Association told Reuters by phone.
Ministry of Transport officials were not immediately
available for comment. Vale's offices in China declined to
comment, according to a spokeswoman. Officials at Vale's
headquarters in Rio de Janeiro also declined to comment.
The Valemaxes, the world's biggest dry bulk vessels, are big
enough to hold three soccer fields end-to-end on their decks.
They can carry enough ore to make about 270,000 tonnes of steel.
The ships are central to Vale's efforts to cut transport
costs and better compete with Australian miners BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto , whose mines are
closer to China, the world's biggest iron ore consumer.
EN ROUTE TO SINGAPORE
Vale Malaysia, measuring 402,285 dwt, entered the
Lianyungang port in China's Jiangsu province on Monday and left
on Wednesday after unloading its cargo, according to Reuters
shipping data and sources with knowledge of the matter.
A shipping source in China said the ship unloaded about
220,000 tonnes of iron ore and was still carrying nearly 87,000
tonnes when it left the port. The ship is headed for Singapore
and expected to arrive on April 26, according to shipping data.
Before this week, the last time a Valemax entered a Chinese
port was in late December 2011 when the 388,000-dwt Berge
Everest called at the port of Dalian in what shipping sources
said then was probably a fluke.
No Chinese ports have regulatory approval to receive dry
bulk carriers of more than 300,000 tonnes. Most of the ships,
though, were built in Chinese shipyards and partly financed by
the country's international development bank.
With Beijing closing ports to the Valemaxes, Vale built a
floating transhipment hub in the Philippines to stay closer to
its biggest market. A permanent, land-based transhipment centre
in Malaysia is scheduled to open in 2014.
Still, Vale said it was losing $2-$3 per tonne in iron ore
shipping costs because of China's ban on its Valemaxes since
Vale has to transfer the ore from the Valemaxes at sea to
smaller vessels to deliver them to China.
Vale expects to have a fleet of 35 Valemax ships sailing by
the end of this year, Vale's Rio de Janeiro press office said on
Thursday. Of those ships, 19, including the Vale Malaysia, will
be owned directly by Vale. The rest will be owned by third
parties and operated under fixed cargo contracts with Vale.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock, fell 1.1 percent to 30.66 reais in late Thursday trading
in Sao Paulo.
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing
by Richard Pullin, Muralikumar Anantharaman, Alden Bentley and
Bob Burgdorfer)