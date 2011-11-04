BOGOTA/LONDON Nov 4 Brazilian mining group Vale
is looking to sell its 3 million tonnes a year
Colombian coal mine and Rio Cordoba port, potential buyers said.
Vale, which bought the former El Hatillo mine and Cerro
Largo reserve in April 2009 for $306 million, is selling these
assets because they are relatively small and high-cost mines
compared with the huge operations of Cerrejon, Drummond and
Glencore in Colombia and they are not core assets for Vale's
business, they said.
Vale has appointed a banker and the process began over a
month ago, they said.
A Vale spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
rumours.
(Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David
Holmes)