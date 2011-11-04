BOGOTA/LONDON Nov 4 Brazilian mining group Vale is looking to sell its 3 million tonnes a year Colombian coal mine and Rio Cordoba port, potential buyers said.

Vale, which bought the former El Hatillo mine and Cerro Largo reserve in April 2009 for $306 million, is selling these assets because they are relatively small and high-cost mines compared with the huge operations of Cerrejon, Drummond and Glencore in Colombia and they are not core assets for Vale's business, they said.

Vale has appointed a banker and the process began over a month ago, they said.

A Vale spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumours. (Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Holmes)