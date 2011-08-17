SYDNEY Aug 17 Vale global coal division director Decio Amaral will resign from his Australia-based post on Sept 1 and return to Brazil to pursue interests outside the company, Vale said on Wednesday.
Steve Badenhorst, director of Australian coal operations for Vale, will oversee global coal activities in the interim, Brazil-based Vale said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)
