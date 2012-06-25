* Goldman Sachs-owned Columbian Natural Resources pays cash
* Vale shifting focus away from thermal coal to coking coal
(Adds details, background)
SAO PAULO, June 25 Brazilian mining giant Vale
said on Monday it closed the sale of its coal assets
in Colombia for $407 million in cash to a unit of Colombian
Natural Resources, a mining company controlled by U.S.
investment bank Goldman Sachs.
Vale, the world's second-biggest miner, is shifting focus
away from thermal coal mining to concentrate on its operations
in coking coal, a type of coal used by steel mills,
Under an agreement signed last month, Vale said it would sell
100 percent of its coal mines El Hatillo and Cerro Largo in the
department of Cesar, and its port terminal Sociedad Portuaria
Rio Córdoba on the Caribbean coast.
Vale also planned to sell its 8.43 percent stake in the
Ferrocarriles Del Norte de Colombia, which operates the railway
between the mines and the terminal. Colombian Natural Resources
already owns a stake in the railway and mines in the region.
Rio de Janeiro-based Vale bought the assets in 2008 for about
$306 million.
Vale is selling the mines because thermal coal, used to
generate electricity, is not part of the company's "core
business," Roger Downey, head of Vale's coal operations, said
last month. Vale, the world's largest iron-ore miner, is keeping
coal mines that produce coking coal, he said.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Jeb Blount; editing by Gunna
Dickson)