By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 2 Brazil's attorney general
has asked the supreme court to uphold the closure of Brazilian
mining company Vale SA's Onça Puma nickel mine for allegedly
failing to meet the terms of its environmental license, the
prosecutor said on Wednesday.
Attorney General Rodrigo Janot made the request in response
to a petition by the state of Pará to reopen the mine, ordered
closed in August, on the grounds that the shutdown puts 850 jobs
at risk and threatens the region's economy, according to a
statement from his office.
Located in Brazil's Amazon region, Onça Puma produced 5,900
tonnes of nickel in the third quarter, or 8.2 pct of production
at Vale, the world's largest nickel producer.
Rio de Janeiro-based Vale allegedly failed to mitigate mine
impacts and compensate the Cateté and Kaiapó native groups for
the intrusion on their way of life, as required under an
operating license granted in 2004, the attorney general said.
"In the balance of values, life takes priority over eventual
economic losses stemming from the stoppage of the project," he
said in the statement.
At the same time, the prosecutor said, rivers "were
seriously contaminated by heavy metals such as iron, copper,
nickel, chrome and other bio-accumulative metals with serious
risks to human health."
Vale officials did not respond to requests for comment.
The petition comes as Vale and its 50-50 joint-venture
partner in Samarco Mineração SA, Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd
, face a 20 billion real ($5.21 billion) lawsuit from
Brazilian government agencies for damages related to a deadly
November dam-burst at Samarco's iron ore mine in Minas Gerais
state.
On Tuesday, Vale's non-ferrous metals chief, Jennifer Maki
told investors in New York that while Vale had stopped all
mining at Onça Puma's open-pit nickel mine in Brazil's Carajas
region, it was still operating the its ferro-nickel processing
plant at the site.
Vale has said it is in full compliance with the
court-ordered shutdown. Processing of ores to separate pure
metal from other elements such as oxygen chemically bonded to
them is the principal source of toxic impacts from mining.
Vale has said efforts to comply with the license have been
blocked by native groups' refusal to open native land to
researchers to assess mine impacts and to calculate
compensation.
Amazon rivers have also suffered from unregulated wildcat
gold mining leaving many contaminated with heavy metals.
($1 = 3.8322 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Robert
Birsel)