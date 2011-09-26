* Vale to pay $9 bln in dividends this year

* Board to decide on next dividend Oct.14

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 26 Brazilian mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA)(VALE.N) said on Monday that management has proposed to boost dividend payments to a record $9 billion this year.

The world's No.2 miner already paid $6 billion in dividends this year. It now proposed to the board of directors a dividend increase of $1 billion on top of an already announced $2 billion, the company said in a statement.

The $9 billion this year would be the largest in its history and three times last year's amount.

The board will study and decide on the proposal that would pay the equivalent of $0.579472982 per share at a meeting on Oct.14, the company said.

In addition, Vale is buying back shares worth up to $3 billion through November 25.

"Returning up to $12 billion to shareholders reflects our commitment to optimize capital allocation and maximize shareholder returns," the company said.

Preferential shares in Rio de Janeiro-based Vale fell 1.22 percent on Monday to 40.5 reais.

