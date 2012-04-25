(Adds reasons for decline, Vale comment, additional results,
stock price)
* Vale Q1 profit falls 44 pct to $3.83 bln from year earlier
* Average analyst expectation was for profit of $3.8 bln
* Q1 net income 18 pct smaller than in Q4 2011
* Vale blames "seasonality", rains for weaker results
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 25 Vale SA, the
world's largest iron ore miner, said o n W ednesday that
first-quarter profit fell by nearly half from a year earlier
because rains limited exports, prices for its main products fell
and spending on new mining projects rose.
Net income in the three months ended March 31 fell 44
percent to $3.83 billion compared with $6.83 billion a year
earlier, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a filing to
Brazil's securities regulator.
"The first quarter is generally the weakest of the year from
a financial and operational perspective," the filing said. "This
year, the strong rain volumes in Brazil deepened the seasonal
effect on sales and costs, that along with lower prices for
iron-ore and pellets cut our operating margins and profit."
Profit was 18 percent lower than in the fourth quarter of
2011.
The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Reuters was
for a net income of $3.8 billion, 45 percent less than the
year-earlier period and 19.4 percent less than in the fourth
quarter.
Net revenue, or total sales minus sales taxes, fell 16
percent year-on-year in the first quarter to $11.05 billion. The
figure was 23 percent lower than in the fourth quarter.
The average analyst estimate was for revenue to fall 3.9
percent to $12.7 billion.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, or EBITDA, fell 35 percent to $4.7 billion. EBITDA
is a benchmark measure of a company's ability to generate cash
from operations and its ability to pay debt.
Vale adjusts its EBITDA figure to exclude currency
variations, profits from shareholdings and joint ventures not
consolidated on its balance sheet and other factors.
The average estimate was for adjusted EBITDA to fall 35
percent to $5.9 billion.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock, fell 1.5 percent to 41.09 reais in Sao Paulo before the
announcement of the results. The close was the stock's lowest in
nearly two weeks.
The Bovespa index of the most traded shares on Sao Paulo's
BM&FBovespa stock exchange fell 0.36 percent.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi; Editing by Dale
Hudson)