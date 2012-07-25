SAO PAULO, July 25 Vale , the
world's largest iron ore producer, posted net income of $2.662
billion in the second quarter, compared with $6.452 billion in
the same period of 2011, according to a securities filing on
Wednesday.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company was expected to earn $2.998
billion from April through June, according to the average
estimate of 10 analysts in a Reuters poll. Profit was $3.827
billion in the first quarter of this year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization
and other items, a measure of operational profitability known as
adjusted EBITDA, came in at $5.119 billion, well below an
estimate of $6.265 billion in the poll.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)