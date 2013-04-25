* Net profit was $3.11 bln, net sales $10.94 bln
* Cut in operating costs ahead of expectations
* Vale says still more work to do on cost structure
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 Brazil's Vale SA
, the world's second-largest mining company, reported
an 18 percent slide in first-quarter net profit as
bigger-than-expected cuts in operating costs failed to offset
lower sales and a hit from taxes and foreign exchange.
Despite the drop, the result beat analysts expectations and
may help boost Vale's stock as the company responds to investor
calls for a tighter reign on spending amid concerns over weaker
metals prices as growth in China slows.
Net income of $3.11 billion in the three months ending March
31 beat the $2.71 billion average estimate of eight analysts
surveyed by Reuters and reversed a fourth-quarter loss, Vale's
first quarterly loss in a decade.
The result was still down on $3.79 billion a year earlier,
and 25 percent below the average $4 billion quarterly profit the
world's largest producer of iron ore has recorded for the
previous 11 quarters.
The lackluster outcome may add to nervousness that a
decade-long mining boom led by ravenous Chinese demand for steel
and other metals is ending, despite a rebound in iron ore prices
after a steep drop last year.
Like rivals BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
, who have been cutting costs and shunning
expensive acquisitions, Vale slashed planned 2013 investment 24
percent in December.
"Despite the progress achieved, there is still a long road
ahead to reformulate our cost structure to be able to create
value for shareholders through the whole of the business cycle
and reduce the influence of price volatility," Vale said in a
statement.
China, Vale's principal market, grew only 7.7 percent
in the first quarter compared with a year earlier,
below expectations and below the 10 percent growth rates enjoyed
at the height of the boom. With Vale far and away Brazil's
biggest net exporter, an end to this "iron ore rush" could spell
leaner times for the world's seventh-largest economy.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of
stock, have lost 19 percent so far this year, as concern mounted
about Chinese growth.
'EXTRAORDINARY' CUTS
Vale's profit fell despite what Chief Financial Officer
Luciano Siani called "extraordinary" cost cuts. The $900 million
that Vale cut from its operating costs in the quarter exceeded
its sales drop by 46 percent, yet profits still fell.
Net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, fell 5.3 percent to
$10.94 billion compared with $11.55 billion in the first quarter
of 2012, and came in well below the average analyst estimate.
Lower sales came even as prices for iron ore, its principle
product, rose. Unlike most other minerals, the price of iron ore
has gained in the last year, alleviating a 3.5 percent
year-on-year decline in Vale iron ore output.
Output from its nickel division is growing and copper
production reached a record high.
The mix of cost-cutting, higher iron ore prices, and better
nickel and copper production helped operating profit rise 6.8
percent from a year ago. But non-operations results trimmed the
gains.
Current social security and income taxes of $1.1 billion in
the quarter were nearly $300 million more than a year ago. Gains
from exchange rate variations and derivatives were $436 million,
or 70 percent, less than a year ago.
MARKET MAY APPLAUD
Investors are likely to applaud Vale for beating
expectations and doing a better job preparing for lean times
than many expected, said Catarina Pedrosa, metals and mining
company analyst with Espirito Santo Investment bank in Sao
Paulo.
Espirito Santo had expected a 23 percent rise in the
so-called cost of goods sold -- a measure of material, labor,
fuel and other expenses incurred to produce Vale's minerals and
metals. Actual cost of goods sold fell 6.92 percent to $5.72
billion from $6.15 billion a year ago.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, or EBITDA, a measure of the company's ability to
generate cash from operations, was $4.16 billion, 6.76 percent
more than $3.89 billion a year ago.
The figure missed the average analysts' estimate of $4.93
billion.