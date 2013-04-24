BRIEF-DMC Global files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln
* DMC Global Inc- files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mr6JEa Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 Brazilian global mining giant Vale SA recorded a profit of $3.11 billion in the first quarter of 2013, according to a filing with securities regulators on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations.
The company also reported net sales, or sales minus sales taxes, of $10.94 billion. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a profit of $2.71 billion.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, was $4.16 billion.
* Ford Motor Co - Vojvodich's appointment is effective April 1 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2n7j1Vt) Further company coverage:
