UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
SAO PAULO, July 10 Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, sold its ferromanganese assets in Europe to a Glencore International-controlled group for $160 million in cash, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The transaction, which includes the sale of Vale Manganèse France and Vale Manganese Norway, "is part of our continuous efforts to optimize our asset portfolio," the filing said, quoting Chief Financial Officer Tito Martins as saying. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source