SAO PAULO, July 10 Vale, the world's second-largest mining company, sold its ferromanganese assets in Europe to a Glencore International-controlled group for $160 million in cash, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The transaction, which includes the sale of Vale Manganèse France and Vale Manganese Norway, "is part of our continuous efforts to optimize our asset portfolio," the filing said, quoting Chief Financial Officer Tito Martins as saying. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)