RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 18 Brazilian mining company
Vale SA said on Tuesday that a Sao Paulo court
overturned an injunction preventing it from ending support for a
pension plan at its fertilizer unit.
The plan's manager, Petros-Fundacao Petrobras de Seguridade
, sought the injunction in August on the grounds that
Vale's support for the fund should not be ended before 843
million reais ($264 million) of disputed payments are resolved.
Petros could not immediately be reached for comment after
normal business hours.
Vale inherited the fund, which holds private pension assets
accumulated by some employees at a company known as Ultrafertil
before it was purchased by Vale, the Rio de
Janeiro-based miner said in a statement.
Petros is the private pension fund for state-led oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA and the second largest pension
fund in Brazil. It also manages money for third parties,
including the disputed plan, Plano Petros Ultrafertil.
Petros and other pension funds at state-controlled companies
are under investigation for possible involvement in a giant
corruption scheme at Petrobras, as the oil company is known. In
June, after years of money-losing investments, Petros was found
to have run up a 22.6 billion real ($7.1 billion) actuarial
shortfall by the end of 2015, 40 percent more than the legal
limit.
The court ruled that Vale could continue with its efforts to
end support for the Vale Fertilizantes pension plan and that any
eventual debts to the plan and its members would be worked out
under rules set down by Brazil's private pension fund regulator
Previc.
Private pension plans like the one for which Vale hopes to
end support, are considered complementary to government-mandated
pension benefits and companies can change the plans to which
they contribute on behalf of employees.
($1 = 3.1855 Brazilian reais)
