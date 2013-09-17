Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
TORONTO, Sept 17 Miner Vale SA's Canadian unit has been fined C$1.05 million (US$1.02 million) for a 2011 accident that killed two workers at its mine in Sudbury, Ontario, the Canadian province's government said on Tuesday.
The fine is the largest ever imposed by an Ontario court for violations of the province's workplace safety law. Vale Canada Limited pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the law, the province said in a statement.
March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, March 1 Overseas investors increased buying of emerging markets debt and equities last month to an estimated $17.1 billion, buoyed by largely positive political and economic news from the sector, the Institute for International Finance (IIF) said Wednesday.
* Mdc partners - one of co’s subsidiary agencies received subpoena from u.s. Doj antitrust division concerning ongoing investigation of production practices in advertising industry