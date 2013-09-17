TORONTO, Sept 17 Miner Vale SA's Canadian unit has been fined C$1.05 million (US$1.02 million) for a 2011 accident that killed two workers at its mine in Sudbury, Ontario, the Canadian province's government said on Tuesday.

The fine is the largest ever imposed by an Ontario court for violations of the province's workplace safety law. Vale Canada Limited pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the law, the province said in a statement.