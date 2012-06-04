SAO PAULO, June 4 Vale, the world's
second-largest miner, is confident it will overcome obstacles
that prompted management to reevaluate a $3 billion potash
project in the Argentine province of Mendoza, the company's head
of fertilizers, Roger Downey, said.
Vale said in April it would reevaluate the 5.9 billion real
($3 billion) project due to political and cost overrun risks.
The concession for the Rio Colorado potash project was
suspended in the middle of 2011 when the provincial government
of Mendoza accused Vale of failing to comply with local labor
laws.
Earlier in April, Argentina worried investors when it
initiated plans to seize control of Spanish-controlled energy
company YPF to boost flagging oil and gas production.
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gary Hill)