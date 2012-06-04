* Brazilian, Argentine officials to meet over trade this
week
* Vale continues in talks with Argentine government
(Adds quote, details)
By Sabrina Lorenzi and Esteban Israel
SAO PAULO, June 4 Vale, the world's
second-largest miner, expects to overcome obstacles that
prompted management to reevaluate a $3 billion potash project in
the Argentine province of Mendoza, the company's head of
fertilizers, Roger Downey, said.
Vale said in April it would reevaluate the 5.9 billion real
($3 billion) project due to political and cost overrun risks.
The concession for the Rio Colorado potash project was
suspended in the middle of 2011 when the provincial government
of Mendoza accused Vale of failing to comply with local labor
laws.
Earlier in April, Argentina worried investors when it
initiated plans to seize control of Spanish-controlled energy
company YPF to boost flagging oil and gas production.
"We remain in contact with the Argentine government, which
is aware of the obstacles concerning the project," said Downey
in an email to Reuters. "We're confident we'll overcome the
difficulties with it."
This week, the Brazilian and Argentine governments will meet
to address trade issues, such as the adoption of barriers by
Argentina that have slowed Brazilian exports to its neighbor.
Marco Aurelio Garcia, special spokesman for President Dilma
Rousseff on foreign affairs, said he "felt Rio Colorado would
move ahead," after recent talks with Vale Chief Executive Murilo
Ferreira and Argentina's planning minister, Julio De Vido.
($1=2.04 reais)
(Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gary Hill and Bob
Burgdorfer)