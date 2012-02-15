(Adds additional results)

RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 15 Vale SA , the world's second-largest mining company, said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter net income fell 21 percent, in line with analysts expectations, as world iron-ore and metals prices fell.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company, the world's largest exporter of iron ore, said that net income in the three months ending Dec. 31 was $4.67 billion compared with $5.92 billion a year earlier. The company announced the results in a release from Vale's investor relations department.

The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a profit of $4.68 billion in the quarter.

Compared with the third quarter, profit fell 5.3 percent. The analysts average was for a 5.2 percent decline.

Vale, which is responsible for more than a quarter of the world 's sea-borne iron ore trade, said that net revenue, or total sales minus taxes, was little changed, falling 1.17 percent to $14.8 billion from $14.9 billion a year earlier, more than the $14.1 billion average expected by analysts.

Compared with the third quarter revenue fell 11.9 percent, less than the 15.9 percent expected slide.

Vale said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating profit closely watched by analysts known as EBITDA was $7.40 billion (Reporting By Jeb Blount and Sabrina Lorenzi; Editing by Phil Berlowitz, Bernard Orr)