* Vale says will to post 1.6 bln reais as collateral
SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazilian iron ore
company Vale said on Monday in a filing
that it will post 1.6 billion reais ($920 million) in collateral
in a multi-billion-dollar back tax dispute that it is
appealing.
The company said on Monday the taxes under dispute
involve earnings from foreign subsidiaries between 1996 and
2002, but did not give a value.
Vale, the world's largest iron ore producer, said in
January it would appeal a series of claims on back taxes that
could cost the company 9.8 billion reais ($5.6 billion).
"Vale will pursue all available means to ensure its
right to defend itself and will continue challenging these
assessments, which it believes are unjustified," the filing
said.
Vale announced just over a year ago that the government
was pursuing the company for back taxes.
($1=1.74 reais)
(Reporting by Reese Ewing, Guillerme Parra-Bernal and Juliana
Schincariol; Editing by Derek Caney and Carol Bishopric)