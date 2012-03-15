* Vale fighting four tax bills totaling nearly $17 bln
* Brazil claims double tax foreign operations, Vale says
* Decision suspends payment ruling pending final judgment
* Brazil top court says to rule on the case by Thursday
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's Vale, the
world's second-largest mining company, said on Wednesday the
Supreme Court of Justice had suspended an order for it to pay
billions to Brazilian tax authorities in a double-taxation
dispute over its international operations.
Vale is fighting four actions by the Brazilian Federal
Revenue Service, which says it owes 30.5 billion reais ($16.8
billion). Vale says it has already paid this money to foreign
governments and taxing the company again is an unfair burden.
The Brazilian federal tax claims against the iron ore miner
amount to nearly three quarters of the company's $22.9 billion
profit in 2011 and nearly all of its 2010 profit.
Brazil's Federal Supreme Court, the nation's highest
tribunal, was scheduled to rule on the case on Thursday, the
court's web site showed. The ruling on the case is likely to
provide a strong signal to the outcome of another dispute with
the government over $14 billion in mining royalties and other
levies.
Four judges of the supreme court have ruled that the back
taxes amount to double taxation, violating Brazil's
Constitution, the court said on its website. Another four
justices ruled the tax legal but one more justice still needs to
vote.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company, which has operations on
six continents, says Brazil's claim will deter companies from
expanding operations abroad. Vale is the world's
largest producer of iron ore and expects to become the largest
producer of nickel this year.
The Revenue Service wants the company to pay the following
in taxes and penalties -- 3 billion reais for the period of 1996
to 2002, 10.8 billion reais for the period of 2003 to 2006, 13.2
billion reais for 2007 and 3.5 billion reais for 2008.
Vale said this month it would deposit 1.6 billion reais with
a judge against the first and smallest of the Revenue Service's
claims after having failed by that time to block a collection
order. The latest ruling means it is no longer required to do
that.
Vale preferred shares, the company's most-traded
class of stock, fell 1.2 percent to 41.10 reais in Sao Paulo on
Wednesday. This year, Vale has lagged Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
index of the Sao Paulo stock exchange rising 8.67 percent while
the Bovespa has jumped 20 percent.
($1=1.8182 Brazilian reais)
