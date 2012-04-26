* Vale's earnings to improve in 2nd quarter - CEO

* Sales, prices to improve on Chinese steel production - director

SAO PAULO, April 26

SAO PAULO, April 26 Vale, the world's largest iron ore miner, expects demand and prices for its main product to recover through 2012, but is likely to face bigger future tax bills that would make it harder to capitalize on any improvement in metal markets, company executives said.

Chief Executive Murilo Ferreira said on Thursday in a post-results conference calls with analysts that Vale expects to meet the company's 2012 estimates for sales of 310 million tonnes of iron ore, its main revenue earner, despite poor sales in the first quarter.

The company reported late on Wednesday that its first-quarter earnings dropped by nearly half from a year ago due to rainy weather over the regions of Brazil out of which Vale mines and ships its ore to foreign markets.

Moreover, Vale executives began to prepare investors for the eventuality of higher company tax rates and royalties in the future as governments, most notably in Brazil and Argentina, seek to take a bigger piece of the China-driven boom in demand for metals.

Vale shares reversed early losses on Thursday, and gained 1.2 percent to 41.58 reais in afternoon trade. The benchmark Bovespa stock index was rising 0.1 percent in late afternoon trading.

Vale is facing an increase in local taxes from states in Brazil where its main iron ore mines are located and it is fighting the federal government over back taxes spanning several years and amounting to more than $16 billion.

Vale is also facing a back tax charge from the Zurich government in Switzerland, according to reports.

Ferreira said Vale is also "reevaluating its Rio Colorado project in Argentina over inflation fears and political risks."

The concession for the $4.6 billion Rio Colorado potash project was suspended in the middle of 2011 when the provincial government of Mendoza accused Vale of failing to comply with local labor laws.

Earlier in April, Argentina initiated plans to seize control of Spanish-controlled energy company YPF to boost flagging oil and gas production, a measure that has worried investors.

After an economic slow down in China, analysts flag Vale's tax risks as the second most important factor in defining its share price performance.

"Our effective tax rate has been 20 percent over the past years but we expect this tax rate to rise in the future with government pressure," Financial Director Tito Martins said after being asked by analysts about the government policy risks in Argentina and Brazil for the company.

SALES

Director of Ferrous Metals Jose Martins said he expected sales volumes of iron ore to improve in the second quarter as the rainy season comes to an end.

Martins said after iron ore prices dropped to $120 to $130 a tonne in the past months, they have stabilized at a "reasonable" level of $150 a tonne. He said premiums on pellets had eased to about $30 a tonne recently due to a weakening of iron lump prices which tend to compete with the pellet market.

"We expect sales volume to improve and iron ore prices to rise based on Chinese steel production tendencies," Martins said. "As demand picks up later in the year, we should see prices rising to a level of around $180 (a tonne)."

Company executives also said copper demand remains strong despite recent price easing and that Vale has made its first shipments of nickel from its troubled New Caledonia project.

(Additional reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alden Bentley)