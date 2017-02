QINGDAO, Sept 29 Brazilian mining giant Vale has not been approached by Chinese firms about the lease of its planned fleet of giant bulk carriers, a senior Vale executive said on Thursday.

"We are open to various partnerships for the 19 vessels ... But we are not in talks with any Chinese companies on those ships," Jose Carlos Martins, executive director of sales and marketing, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in the northeastern Chinese city of Qingdao. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)