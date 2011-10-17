* Vale seeks to bring quarterly price closer to spot
* Iron ore prices weakening as demand softens
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Brazilian mining giant
Vale (VALE5.SA) could alter iron ore contracts to make
quarterly prices more closely match spot prices, a market
source told Reuters, as a weakening global economy cuts into
demand for the steel-making ingredient.
The quarterly iron contracts are based on the average of
spot prices over a three-month period ending a month before the
start of each quarter.
Vale could change a clause which says the contract price
will remain the same from one quarter to the next unless the
change in the spot price average is greater than 5 percent -- a
clause that hurts buyers in times of falling prices.
"I spoke with Vale in recent weeks and they said they could
review that clause," said the source, who asked not to be
identified. A Vale spokeswoman said the company had no comment
on the issue.
Without this provision, iron ore prices for the fourth
quarter contracts would be 1 to 2 percent lower.
The fourth quarter price of $175 per tonne is now
considerably above the spot price .IO62-CNI=SI, which on
Monday was close to a 12-month low at $153.40.
Sources at steel mills in top iron importer China last week
said ore miners including Vale have given mills the option to
buy the raw material at prices below the fourth-quarter price
following the tumble in spot rates. [ID:nL3E7LE0ZI]
When spot market rates are below contract rates, steel
mills and traders move toward the spot market and begin
pressuring iron miners to lower the contract price.
A similar situation caused the demise of the benchmark
pricing system, which was based on annual negotiations between
miners and steel mills. Chinese buyers in 2008 and 2009
abandoned benchmark contracts to buy cheaper spot ore, then
returned to benchmark contracts when spot prices rose again.
That led the miners to scrap the benchmark system and
create a quarterly mechanism based on spot-price averages.
BHP Billiton (BHP.AX)(BLT.L), the world's No. 3 iron ore
miner, is calling for a global trading platform for spot prices
and the use of derivatives to bring greater transparency to the
iron ore market. It is backing the creation of an electronic
trading platform for iron, which it hopes will be launched at
the end of 2011 or in early 2012.
(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi, writing by Brian Ellsworth)